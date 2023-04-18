Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox meet Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Phillies -105 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under is set for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed White Soxgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

The White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won three of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (42.9%).

Chicago has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The White Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Chicago has played in 16 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-4-2).

The White Sox have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 4-6 4-7 2-3 5-8 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.