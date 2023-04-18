On Tuesday, Trey Mancini (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Chicago Cubs play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .196 with a home run and a walk.

In eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), Mancini has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Mancini has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings