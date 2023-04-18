On Tuesday, Trey Mancini (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Chicago Cubs play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is hitting .196 with a home run and a walk.
  • In eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), Mancini has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Mancini has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.74).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.9 per game (most in baseball).
  • Waldichuk (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He has a 10.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 10.20 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .344 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.