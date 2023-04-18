Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Trey Mancini (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Chicago Cubs play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Athletics.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .196 with a home run and a walk.
- In eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), Mancini has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Mancini has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.74).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.9 per game (most in baseball).
- Waldichuk (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He has a 10.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 10.20 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .344 to his opponents.
