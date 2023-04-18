After going 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in his last game, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Ken Waldichuk) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (15) this season while batting .288 with 10 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 60th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Wisdom enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350 with five homers.

Wisdom has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (42.9%, and 14% of his trips to the plate).

Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in nine games this season (64.3%), including four multi-run games (28.6%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (66.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings