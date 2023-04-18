After batting .366 with a double, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to three extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 119th in the league in slugging.
  • Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 80.0% of his games this season (12 of 15), with at least two hits eight times (53.3%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this year.
  • In three games this year, Hoerner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in nine games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.74).
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 10.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 10.20 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .344 to opposing hitters.
