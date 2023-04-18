After batting .366 with a double, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to three extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 119th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 80.0% of his games this season (12 of 15), with at least two hits eight times (53.3%).

He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this year.

In three games this year, Hoerner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in nine games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

