After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate (2022)

Sosa hit .114 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Sosa had a hit in three of 11 games last year, with multiple hits once.

He homered once out of 11 games a year ago, going deep in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Sosa had an RBI in one of 11 games last year.

He scored a run in three of his 11 games last year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 4 .100 AVG .133 .143 OBP .133 .150 SLG .333 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 4 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)