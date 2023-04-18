The Chicago White Sox and Lenyn Sosa, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate (2022)

Sosa hit .114 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Sosa had a hit in three games last year (out of 11 games played, 27.3%), including one multi-hit game.

Logging a trip to the plate in 11 games last season, he hit one dinger.

Sosa had an RBI in one of 11 games last year.

He scored in three of his 11 games last season.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 4 .100 AVG .133 .143 OBP .133 .150 SLG .333 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 4 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)