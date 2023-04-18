The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Orioles.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while batting .350.
  • Burger has gotten a hit in five of eight games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in four games this year (50.0%), leaving the park in 17.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • In four games this year (50.0%), Burger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this year.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 5.48 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wheeler (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.02, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
