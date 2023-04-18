Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with three RBI in his most recent game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with ) in his last game against the Athletics.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .321.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 34th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 15 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.7% of them.
- In 15 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Happ has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (46.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Athletics' 7.74 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.9 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics are sending Waldichuk (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 10.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 10.20, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .344 against him.
