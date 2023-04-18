After batting .250 with a double, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Eric Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Ken Waldichuk) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer is batting .250 with two doubles and four walks.

Hosmer has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this season (six of 13), with more than one hit three times (23.1%).

He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this year.

Hosmer has had at least one RBI in 46.2% of his games this season (six of 13), with two or more RBI three times (23.1%).

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings