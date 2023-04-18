After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 4:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has three doubles and four walks while hitting .193.
  • Andrus has gotten a hit in eight of 16 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (18.8%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this season.
  • In two games this season, Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.48).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wheeler (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.02 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put together a 4.02 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
