Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .161 with two doubles and four walks.
- Jimenez has had a base hit in four of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 5.48 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 17 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.80 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.80, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
