The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .161 with two doubles and four walks.

Jimenez has had a base hit in four of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.

Jimenez has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

