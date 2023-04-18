Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Orioles.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .161 with two doubles and four walks.
- In four of eight games this season, Jimenez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.
- In three games this year, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of eight games so far this year.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 17 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
