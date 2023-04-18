Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After batting .275 with a double, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago with an OBP of .438 this season while batting .368 with seven walks and 12 runs scored.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 91st in slugging.
- Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), with multiple hits seven times (50.0%).
- He has not homered in his 14 games this year.
- Swanson has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight games this year (57.1%), including four multi-run games (28.6%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 7.74 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.9 per game).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 10.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 10.20, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .344 batting average against him.
