After batting .275 with a double, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson leads Chicago with an OBP of .438 this season while batting .368 with seven walks and 12 runs scored.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 91st in slugging.
  • Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), with multiple hits seven times (50.0%).
  • He has not homered in his 14 games this year.
  • Swanson has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (57.1%), including four multi-run games (28.6%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 7.74 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 10.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 10.20, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .344 batting average against him.
