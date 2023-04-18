Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics and starter Ken Waldichuk on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Cubs are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+150). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -185 +150 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs are 5-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

Chicago has not yet played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The Cubs have a 64.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-7-0).

The Cubs have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-4 4-2 4-4 5-2 6-5 3-1

