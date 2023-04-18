The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) are scheduled to match up on Tuesday at TD Garden, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Jaylen Brown and Trae Young are two players to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18

Tuesday, April 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics beat the Hawks, 112-99, on Saturday. Brown poured in a team-high 29 points for the Celtics, and chipped in 12 rebounds and three assists. Dejounte Murray had 24 points, plus eight rebounds and six assists, for the Hawks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 29 12 3 1 0 2 Jayson Tatum 25 11 2 0 0 3 Derrick White 24 5 7 0 2 4

Hawks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray 24 8 6 3 0 0 Trae Young 16 3 8 2 0 1 Clint Capela 12 8 0 1 0 0

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on his squad in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per game, and also puts up 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brown puts up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White posts 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart paces the Celtics at 6.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young is the Hawks' top scorer (26.2 points per game, 10th in NBA) and assist man (10.2, second in NBA), and puts up 3 rebounds.

Murray gives the Hawks 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clint Capela is No. 1 on the Hawks in rebounding (11 per game), and puts up 12 points and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu gets the Hawks 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Saddiq Bey is averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray ATL 18.7 3.9 5.6 1.4 0.1 0.7 Jayson Tatum BOS 20.6 5.5 2.3 0.8 0.1 2.3 Derrick White BOS 15.5 4.4 3.8 0.5 1.2 2.5 Trae Young ATL 16 1.7 8.7 0.9 0 0.8 Clint Capela ATL 11.3 9.4 0.7 0.7 1 0 Jaylen Brown BOS 18.2 5.3 2.8 0.5 0 1.1

