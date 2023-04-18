The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, eight walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.394) this season, fueled by 15 hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 107th in slugging.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 12 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this season.

Vaughn has driven in a run in eight games this season (53.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

