Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi (.300 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and four RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi is batting .276 with three doubles and four walks.
- Benintendi enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .300.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 85.7% of his 14 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.6% of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this year.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (64.3%), including one multi-run game.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
