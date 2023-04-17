The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has three home runs while batting .235.

Gomes has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this year, Gomes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings