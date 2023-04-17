Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has three home runs while batting .235.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this year, Gomes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.60).
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (31 total, 1.9 per game).
- Muller gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 5.52 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
