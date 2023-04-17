The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is batting .216 with a home run and a walk.
  • Mancini has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In five games this season (38.5%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 7.60 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.9 per game (most in baseball).
  • Muller makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 5.52 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
