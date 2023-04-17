On Monday, Ian Happ (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Chicago Cubs play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .429 this season while batting .308 with 11 walks and eight runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 45th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 14 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (35.7%), Happ has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings