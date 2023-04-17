Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (8-6) clash with Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (3-13) in the series opener at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday, April 17. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +115 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Cubs vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski - CHC (0-0, 7.50 ERA) vs Kyle Muller - OAK (0-0, 5.52 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Cubs' matchup versus the Athletics but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cubs (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to defeat the Athletics with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Cody Bellinger hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cubs vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored six times and won four of those games.

The Cubs have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs won all of the four games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win three times (18.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win three times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Cubs vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ian Happ 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+145) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+160) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cubs, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +1100 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.