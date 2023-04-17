Monday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Chicago Cubs (8-6) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (3-13) at 9:40 PM ET on April 17. Our computer prediction projects a 7-5 win for the Cubs, who are favored by our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Chicago Cubs will send Hayden Wesneski to the mound, while Kyle Muller will get the nod for the Oakland Athletics.

Cubs vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Cubs vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 7, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have won four of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has played as favorites of -135 or more once this season and won that game.

The Cubs have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago ranks 18th in the majors with 73 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs' 3.52 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

