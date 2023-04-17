The Brooklyn Nets are 10-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES. The 76ers have a 1-0 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

76ers vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES

TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the 76ers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

76ers vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 117 - Nets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 10)

Nets (+ 10) Pick OU: Over (213)



The 76ers' .585 ATS win percentage (48-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nets' .524 mark (43-39-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 10 or more this season, Philadelphia (9-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (81.8%) than Brooklyn (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Brooklyn and its opponents have exceeded the point total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nets are 14-24, while the 76ers are 41-15 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

76ers Performance Insights

Philadelphia is scoring 115.2 points per game this season (14th-ranked in NBA), but it has really thrived defensively, ceding only 110.9 points per contest (third-best).

This season, the 76ers rank 16th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.2 per game.

The 76ers are making 12.6 threes per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 38.7% three-point percentage (best).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Philadelphia has taken 61.1% two-pointers (accounting for 69.1% of the team's buckets) and 38.9% from beyond the arc (30.9%).

Nets Performance Insights

Brooklyn is 19th in the NBA in points scored (113.4 per game) and eighth in points allowed (112.5).

This season the Nets are ranked 13th in the league in assists at 25.5 per game.

The Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.8 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (37.8%).

Brooklyn attempts 60.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.2% of Brooklyn's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.8% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.