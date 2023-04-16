On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (.257 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and five RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has five doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .298.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 14 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.6% of them.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Grandal has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 14 games so far this season.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 10 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

