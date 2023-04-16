After going 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI in his last game, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Julio Urias) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .233 with three home runs.

This season, Gomes has recorded at least one hit in four of eight games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this year, and in 9.7% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Gomes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

