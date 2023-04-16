Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (6-9) will host Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (8-7) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, April 16, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Orioles (+115). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

White Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (2-0, 1.65 ERA) vs Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored six times and won three of those games.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Chicago has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox went 3-2 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win four times (44.4%) in those games.

The Orioles have a mark of 2-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd

