The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has a home run and a walk while batting .234.

In eight of 12 games this season (66.7%), Mancini has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In five games this year (41.7%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

