Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is hitting .308 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- In three of six games this year, Zavala has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Zavala has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 5.38 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodriguez (0-0) starts for the Orioles, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
