The Los Angeles Clippers, Russell Westbrook included, will be in action at 8:00 PM on Sunday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Westbrook had 25 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in his previous game, which ended in a 119-114 win against the Suns.

Russell Westbrook Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.9 18.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 4.5 Assists 7.5 7.5 7.4 PRA 30.5 29.2 30.7 PR -- 21.7 23.3 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.7



Russell Westbrook Insights vs. the Suns

Westbrook's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Clippers rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.0.

The Suns are the sixth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 111.6 points per game.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per game, the Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 23.4 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Russell Westbrook vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 40 25 7 9 2 0 1 11/22/2022 31 21 3 5 2 0 1

