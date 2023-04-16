2023 RBC Heritage Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
After the third round at the 2023 RBC Heritage, Matthew Fitzpatrick is currently atop the leaderboard (+240 to win).
RBC Heritage Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 8:30 AM ET
- Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,213 yards
RBC Heritage Best Odds to Win
Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-14)
- Odds to Win: +240
Fitzpatrick Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|6
|1
|5th
|Round 2
|70
|-1
|3
|2
|60th
|Round 3
|63
|-8
|6
|0
|1st
Patrick Cantlay
- Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-13)
- Odds to Win: +260
Cantlay Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|5
|3
|29th
|Round 2
|65
|-6
|6
|2
|2nd
|Round 3
|66
|-5
|5
|0
|4th
Jordan Spieth
- Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-12)
- Odds to Win: +550
Spieth Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-3
|4
|1
|15th
|Round 2
|67
|-4
|6
|2
|15th
|Round 3
|66
|-5
|6
|1
|4th
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 12:38 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-11)
- Odds to Win: +700
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-3
|5
|2
|15th
|Round 2
|65
|-6
|6
|2
|2nd
|Round 3
|69
|-2
|4
|2
|29th
Viktor Hovland
- Tee Time: 9:01 AM ET
- Current Rank: 60th (-1)
- Odds to Win: +900
Hovland Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-7
|7
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|70
|-1
|3
|2
|60th
|Round 3
|78
|+7
|0
|4
|73rd
RBC Heritage Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Tommy Fleetwood
|4th (-11)
|+2000
|Xander Schauffele
|9th (-10)
|+2800
|Taylor Moore
|4th (-11)
|+2800
|Justin Thomas
|46th (-4)
|+5000
|Mark Hubbard
|4th (-11)
|+5000
|Jimmy Walker
|4th (-11)
|+5000
|Matt Kuchar
|9th (-10)
|+5000
|Rickie Fowler
|9th (-10)
|+5000
|Sung-Jae Im
|16th (-9)
|+6600
|Cameron Davis
|9th (-10)
|+6600
