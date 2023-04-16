On Sunday, Nick Madrigal (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .316 with a double and a walk.

Madrigal is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In five of nine games this season, Madrigal has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.

Madrigal has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

