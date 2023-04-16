Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jake Burger (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .353 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- Burger has gotten a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 42.9% of his games this year, and 15.8% of his plate appearances.
- Burger has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 5.38 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodriguez (0-0) pitches for the Orioles to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
