On Sunday, Jake Burger (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .353 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.

Burger has gotten a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 42.9% of his games this year, and 15.8% of his plate appearances.

Burger has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings