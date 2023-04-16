Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .280 with six walks.
- In four of 10 games this season (40.0%), Sheets has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Sheets has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in three of 10 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 5.38 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodriguez (0-0) starts for the Orioles, his third this season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.