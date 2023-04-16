After going 2-for-2 in his most recent game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .204 with three doubles and four walks.

Andrus has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this year.

In two games this season, Andrus has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In five of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

