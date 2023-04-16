Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has two doubles and six walks while batting .333.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 132nd in the league in slugging.
- Swanson has had a hit in six of 12 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits five times (41.7%).
- He has not homered in his 12 games this season.
- Swanson has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 58.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (25.0%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Urias (3-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (1.50), ninth in WHIP (.833), and 26th in K/9 (10).
