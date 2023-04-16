Sunday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-7) against the Chicago Cubs (7-5) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on April 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (3-0) to the mound, while Drew Smyly (0-1) will get the nod for the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Cubs vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 4, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win three times (50%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Chicago the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +200 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (69 total, 5.8 per game).

The Cubs have pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Cubs Schedule