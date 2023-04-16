After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.403) this season, fueled by 14 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 105th in the league in slugging.

In 78.6% of his games this year (11 of 14), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Vaughn has driven in a run in eight games this year (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings