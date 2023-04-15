Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles take the field on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Michael Kopech, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 14 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

The White Sox's .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Chicago ranks 15th in the majors with 63 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The White Sox rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 10.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.80 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined 1.587 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Kopech to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run.

He has earned a quality start one time in two starts this season.

In two starts this season, Kopech has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Pirates L 1-0 Away Michael Kopech Johan Oviedo 4/10/2023 Twins W 4-3 Away Dylan Cease Kenta Maeda 4/11/2023 Twins L 4-3 Away Lance Lynn Pablo Lopez 4/12/2023 Twins L 3-1 Away Lucas Giolito Sonny Gray 4/14/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Mike Clevinger Tyler Wells 4/15/2023 Orioles - Home Michael Kopech Kyle Gibson 4/16/2023 Orioles - Home Dylan Cease Grayson Rodriguez 4/17/2023 Phillies - Home Lance Lynn Zack Wheeler 4/18/2023 Phillies - Home Lucas Giolito Bailey Falter 4/19/2023 Phillies - Home Mike Clevinger Taijuan Walker 4/21/2023 Rays - Away Michael Kopech Josh Fleming

