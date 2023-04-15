The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox will meet on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Adley Rutschman and Luis Robert -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog White Sox have -105 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for this contest.

White Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -115 -105 9 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win two times (25%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has won two of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in eight of 14 chances this season.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-3 4-6 3-6 2-3 4-7 1-2

