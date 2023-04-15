Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Trey Mancini -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has a home run while hitting .250.
- In eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), Mancini has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Mancini has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|2
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Grove (0-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering 12 hits.
