Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lenyn Sosa -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on April 15 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate (2022)
- Sosa hit .114 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Sosa had a hit in three of 11 games last season, with multiple hits once.
- He hit a long ball once out of 11 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Sosa had an RBI in one of 11 games last year.
- He touched home plate three times last year in 11 games (27.3%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.100
|AVG
|.133
|.143
|OBP
|.133
|.150
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Gibson (3-0 with a 3.44 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.44), 28th in WHIP (1.145), and 74th in K/9 (5.9).
