The Chicago Cubs and Eric Hosmer, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer has two doubles and four walks while batting .270.

Hosmer has recorded a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.

Hosmer has an RBI in six of 11 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (100.0%)

