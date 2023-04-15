After going 2-for-4 with two doubles in his last game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .173 with three doubles and a walk.

This year, Andrus has posted at least one hit in seven of 14 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 14 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In two games this season, Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 10 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

