After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Michael Grove) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out five times in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .356 with two doubles and five walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.

Swanson has recorded a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), including five multi-hit games (45.5%).

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.

Swanson has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 63.6% of his games this season (seven of 11), he has scored, and in three of those games (27.3%) he has scored more than once.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

