Cody Bellinger -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .239 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Bellinger will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer during his last games.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), with more than one hit on three occasions (25.0%).

He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (50.0%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings