Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has three doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .263.
- Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), with at least two hits three times (25.0%).
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Grandal has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this year.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|10
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.52).
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.4 per game).
- Wells (0-1) pitches for the Orioles to make his second start this season.
- His last time out came in relief on Monday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
