Yasmani Grandal -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal has three doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .263.
  • Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), with at least two hits three times (25.0%).
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Grandal has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this year.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 10
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.52).
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Wells (0-1) pitches for the Orioles to make his second start this season.
  • His last time out came in relief on Monday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
