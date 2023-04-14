Yasmani Grandal -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has three doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .263.

Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), with at least two hits three times (25.0%).

He has homered in one game this season.

Grandal has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this year.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 10 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings