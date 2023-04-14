(7-6) will square off against the (5-8) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, April 14 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 8 strikeouts, Tyler Wells will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog White Sox have -105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (0-1, 3.27 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (2-0, 3.48 ERA)

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Orioles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored four times and won three of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Orioles have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles have a 3-1 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win two times (28.6%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Romy Gonzalez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd

