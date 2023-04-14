Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will attempt to take down Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles when the teams square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox -105 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -115 -105 9 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-3.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 2-5 when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by bookmakers in eight of 13 chances this season.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-2 4-6 3-6 2-2 4-6 1-2

