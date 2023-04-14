White Sox vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will attempt to take down Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles when the teams square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Orioles as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox -105 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.
White Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-115
|-105
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-3.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.
- Chicago has a record of 2-5 when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by bookmakers in eight of 13 chances this season.
- The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|1-2
|4-6
|3-6
|2-2
|4-6
|1-2
