After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .250 with a home run.

Mancini has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (45.5%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 2 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings