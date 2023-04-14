After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Romy Gonzalez and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

  Gonzalez is hitting .158
  • Gonzalez has a hit in three of seven games played this year (42.9%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.52).
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Orioles will send Wells (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was in relief on Monday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing hits.
