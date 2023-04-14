Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Romy Gonzalez and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .158 with .
- Gonzalez has a hit in three of seven games played this year (42.9%), but no multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.52).
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Orioles will send Wells (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Monday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing hits.
